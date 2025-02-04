32nd Anniversary: ICOBA ’93 Sets Donates CCTV Surveillance Cameras, Smart TV

Share

The Igbobi College Old Boys Association (ICOBA), 1993 Set, as part of its 32nd-anniversary project, has presented CCTV surveillance cameras and a 50-inch Smart UHD Android TV to the school.

Also presented as part of the anniversary project include merit awards to outstanding students, staff, and two of their former teachers.

Speaking at the presentation held on Friday, the Chairman of ICOBA ’93 Set, Babs Ademoye, noted that this anniversary project was aimed at giving back to their alma mater, adding that it is a “testament to the enduring spirit of our school and the strong bonds that unite us as alumni. Over the past year, our association has worked tirelessly to conceptualize and execute a series of initiatives aimed at celebrating our shared heritage and giving back to our alma mater.”

According to him, the projects they have undertaken include: the renovation/refurbishing of the school’s Barbing Salon; the organisation of a career development workshop for recent graduates; and installation of the CCTV surveillance cameras.

The list also includes a presentation of N25,000 each to the best students in Junior and senior classes (science, arts and commercials), respectively, N25,000 each to the best non-teaching staff male and female, respectively, as well as N50,000 each to the best teaching staff male and female, respectively.

Highlights of the event also include the presentation of N200,000 each to two of their former teachers.

Ademoye noted that these initiatives not only demonstrate their appreciation for the education and opportunities their alma mater has provided but also reinforce their commitment to supporting the school’s continued growth and development.

“As we look to the future, I urge you all to remain engaged and involved in the life of our association. Let us continue to work together to promote the interests of our alma mater, support one another, and inspire future generations of students.”

Hew expressed my sincerest gratitude to everyone who has contributed to the success of the anniversary project.

“Your generosity, expertise, and dedication have been invaluable, and I am proud to be part of such a vibrant and committed community.”

In his address, the Principal of Igbobi College, Rev Adedotun Akanbi, expressed appreciation for the ICOBA 93 set, noting that ICOBA has been very supportive of their alma mater, especially the 93 set.

“The school is progressing. Academically, we are doing well. At the last WAEC, we had 96.3% distinctions across the board. So we are not only aiming to restore the past glory. it is sure to be well. We are surpassing everything. But all these will be complete if we don’t mention the efforts of the old boys. You help us to be complete.

You give our boys a vision. You give them a task. You give them a mind that they should come back to their alma mater and contribute their quota. So when we talk about the great development we’ve seen in Igbobi College, we cannot but talk about the Old Boys.

“We are most grateful. Words cannot be enough to express our gratitude for all ICOBA has been doing in and to Igbobi College.

“93 sets had to meet our very immediate needs. They asked for what we needed, and they provided what we needed. And now Igbobi College can boast to have what we have been longing for. And we are grateful.”

Continuing, he said: “They came to the office and saw that the monitor there does not befit the office. And within the opening of an eye, they provided something better. It shows that the love for their alma mater is there.

“On behalf of the Supervising Board of Igbobi College, the Board of Governors, and this management and staff, and particularly the students of Igbobi College, I would like to welcome you back to your alma mater. And I would like to thank you for what you have done.

“Beyond this, you have called your teachers back home to honour them. And this is great. You have touched our hearts. And we are grateful.”

In attendance at the event included executing members of the ICOBA 93 set, the vice principals of the school, teachers and students.

