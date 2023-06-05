325 Plateau Councillors Kick Against Suspension, Describing It As Illegal

No fewer than 325 elected Councillors from Seven Local Government Councils of the Plateau State have kicked against the suspension of all Democratic structures in the seven Local Governments of the State Governor nor Barr. Caleb Mutfwang.

The Councillors under the aegis of the Councillors Forum of Nigeria during a Press Conference held in Jos on Monday said the action of the Governor is a clear violation of the constitution, Plateau State Local Government Law and the decision of several courts including the supreme court.

Speaking at the press briefing, the Chairman of the forum, Hon. John Dashe Dabit said, “We are aware that there is no provision in the Plateau State Local Government Law and the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, that empowers the Governor or the Plateau State Assembly to pass rea solution or an advisory or recommendation to suspend democratic structures at the Local Governments.

“This action by the Governor of Plateau State is a clear violation of the Constitution, the Plateau State Local Government Law and the decisions of the several courts including the Supreme Court.

According to them, the Governor is a lawyer and cannot claim not to be aware of the decision of the Supreme Court regarding the dissolution of the elected structures at the Local Government.

“For the avoidance of doubt, although we have not been served as Legislative Councils in the 17 Local Governments with any official correspondence with regards to our suspension.

“We hereby reject the resolution passed recommending or advising our suspension by the Plateau State House of Assembly and its purported approval by the Governor.

“All the 325 Councillors who constitute the Legislative Councils allegedly suspended in the 17 Local Government Areas of Plateau State emerged out of democratic elections conducted by Section 7 of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, Section 7(2) of the Plateau State Local Government Law 2016 and that of PLASIEC Law 2011”.

The Councillors however request Governor Barr. Caleb Mutfwang to rescind his decision in the interest of justice and the rule of law, saying doing so will bring harmonious and collaborative existence of the state and Local government for the benefit of the Masses.