320 Rural Women To Get Oborevwori’s Cap-up Creative Grants

Delta State Governor, Sheriff Oborevwori has shortlisted 320rural women via the Micro, Small & Medium Enterprises Development Agency(DEMSMEDA) to receive grants in creative industries.

The Governor is doing this in collaboration with the First Lady ofthe state, Deaconess Tobore Oborevwori.

The gesture is to host the CAP-UP Disbursement, which aimed atempowering women across the three senatorial districts of state by providingthem with financial support, is expected to boost the ‘Renewed Hope for MOREAgenda” of the Governor.

The women were selected from rural communities to ensureequitable participation and impact at the grassroots level.

The Executive Secretary/CEO of DEMSMEDA, Dr. Godwin Adolor, inAsaba yesterday said the occasion would afford the wife of the Govemor reaffirmthe commitment of the state government to gender inclusion and ruraldevelopment.

He emphasized the importance of supporting rural women increative industries, noting that the initiative aligns with the stategovernment’s drive to promote inclusive economic growth through innovation andenterprise.

He said, “All are cordially invited to attend this event as wecelebrate and support women who are shaping the creative economy in our ruralcommunities.”