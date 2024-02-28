32-Year-Old Nabbed For Killing Mother In Jigawa

The operatives of the Jigawa State Police Command have arrested Samuel Shegun, 32, for the suspected murder of his biological mother.

CP. AT Abdullahi, the State Commissioner of Police confirmed his arrest on Wednesday when parading the suspect at the command’s headquarters in Dutse, the state capital.

New Telegraph learnt that the operatives of the command discovered the lifeless body of a 47-year-old lady named Esther Adekanla, also known as Hadiza Nakowa, at her house in Dutse town.

He added that after the inquiry, detectives from the State Criminal Inquiry Department in Dutse apprehended Samuel Shegun of the opposite Awajil Filling Station in connection with the barbaric assassination of his mother, Esther Adekanla of the same address, and the injury of his sister.

The culprit was apprehended after tracking down the deceased phone number, which connected him to the crime.

READ ALSO:

According to him, “On interrogation, the suspect disclosed that, on 12/02/2024 at about 2200hrs, his mother returned back from where she sells food, and that she started fighting with the young girl, Christiana Michael to the extent that she held a knife. In his effort to rescue the girl, he dragged her back when they all fell, she cut herself on the neck with the said knife.

“When he realized the gravity of the offence committed and he didn’t want to be called by the security operatives, he decided to steal her phones, lock the house and move far away from the area.”

CP. Abdullahi stated that the little girl, who is recovering from numerous injuries, is still receiving medical attention and responding to treatment.

He stated that the girl told the police that the suspect committed the crime on his own.

The suspect will be charged in court for prosecution.