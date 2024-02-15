32-Year-Old Man Sentenced To Death For Killing Son

The Enugu State High Court, presided over by Justice C. C. Ani has convicted and sentenced Okolie Chigozie Michael, 32, to death by hanging for allegedly killing his son Igwilo Chimereucheya.

Mr Michael, a resident of Ibeme Obingwa in Abia State was arranged before Justice Ani for allegedly strangling his son, Chimereucheya, to death in the bush on April 14, 2020, in Emene, Enugu.

However, during Wednesday’s session, the accused was found guilty of murdering his kid after the prosecution proved it beyond a reasonable doubt.

the court agreed with the prosecuting Counsel during the trial that Nkechi Ogbodo of the Department of Public Prosecution, Ministry of Justice, Enugu, who produced evidence, including an autopsy report, proving that the deceased was strangled to death.

Following the failure of his initial attempt to kill his child, the convict struck the child on the chest, causing the child to expel hot faeces and urine, and then attempted to flee, prompting the child’s mother in Enugu to raise the alarm and attract neighbours upon discovering the child’s death.

New Telegraph learnt that the inmate had a history of serial violence, routinely assaulting his son’s mother, and had previously been pressured to sign an undertaking at the police station by their landlord and his wife’s employment. This action was motivated by his repeated threats to kill both the mother and her child.

As a result, he was warned at various police stations to halt his aggressive behaviour before the unfortunate incident that resulted in the death of his son, Chimereucheya, with reports claiming that he repeatedly harmed the deceased’s penis as punishment for bed-wetting.

In her verdict, Justice Ani stressed that the perpetrator’s confession proved a voluntary and premeditated act in the murder of the deceased, dismissing any allegations of pressure that led to his conviction and death sentence.