32-Year-Old Man Docked For Attempted Murder Of Benue Commissioner

A Makurdi Chief Magistrates’ Court has remanded a man in custody for allegedly attempting to assassinate Benue Commissioner for Power and Transport, Mr Omale Omale.

Justine Yongu, 32, who lives behind Mobile Barracks in Makurdi, has been charged with criminal conspiracy, assault causing bodily harm, attempted culpable homicide, and terroristic acts.

Yongu rejected his plea for lack of jurisdiction when the case was mentioned.

Mr Kelvin Mbanongun, the Chief Magistrate, adjourned the case until March 27 for further hearing.

Previously, the prosecution, Insp. Jonah Uletu informed the court that the defendant committed the offences on January 1 at Daudu, the location of the Guma State Constituency’s bye-election.

Uletu stated that the State CID in Makurdi received a distress call from the Chief Security Officer (CSO) of the Government House, CSP Bernard Adaka, who reported that several hoodlums armed with hazardous weapons and headed by Yongu had entered the primaries venue.

Adaka reported to the police that the hoodlums viciously beat up Omale, inflicting various degrees of injury on him, and causing him to collapse on the spot.

READ ALSO:

According to the prosecutor, after receiving the information, members of the Operation Zenda Joint Task Force, commanded by ASP Isah Yusuf, responded quickly to the area and apprehended Yongu, while others ran into a nearby bush.

Uletu stated that during the police investigation, it was established that Yongu and his gang members were infamous hoodlums, armed robbers, and violent political thugs terrorizing Daudu residents and motorists on the Makurdi-Lafia road.

He said that their criminal record had caused immense problems for the people of Guma, Makurdi, and the state as a whole.

Uletu said the offences violated sections 97, 266, and 230 of the Benue Penal Code of 2004.

He further stated that the offences violated Section 4(2) of Benue’s 2017 prohibition statute against abduction, hostage-taking, kidnapping, secret cults, and similar activities.