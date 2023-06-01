New Telegraph

June 1, 2023
CHANGE OF NAME
32-Year-Old Man Arrested For Theft In Osun

A 32-year-old man identified as Gafar Oyewole was arrested for stealing a ring-moulding machine at Ifelodun community, Agunbelewo, Osogbo, Osun State by the Operatives of the Western Security Agency, otherwise known as Amotekun in the State.

Confirming the development in a statement issued on Thursday, Brigadier General Bashir Adewinmbi, the Commander of the security outfit, revealed that, the suspect was apprehended after a distress call was received by the Command in Osogbo.

According to Gen. Adewinmbi, the activities of the culprit became suspicious which lead to a tip-off and the operatives immediately swung into action and arrested him in the act.

He said, “The suspect, who is an ex-convict, admitted to being in the act for a very long time, and he had been to a correctional centre for the same act.

“During cross-examination, the suspect confessed to perpetrating the act and pleaded for mercy,” Adewinmbi said.

The suspect will be handed over to the police for subsequent interrogation and prosecution.

