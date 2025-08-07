32-Year-Old Man Arraigned For Allegedly Threatening To Kill Gov Adeleke

The Osun State Police Command yesterday arraigned a 33-year-old-man, Rasaq Gafar before an Iyaganku Chief Magistrates’ Court, Ibadan, for allegedly threatening to kill the State Governor, Ademola Adeleke. The defendant was also charged with threat to kill, threat to life and breach of the peace, to which he pleaded not guilty.

The police prosecutor, Matthew Ojei, told the court that the defendant threatened Governor Adeleke’s life on July 12, in Ibadan. According to him, Gafar sent messages on social media handles threatening the governor’s life, and conducted himself in a manner likely to cause a breach of peace.

The prosecutor said that the offence contravened Sections 249(D) and 323 of the Criminal Code Laws of Oyo State, 2000. The Defense Counsel, Mr Marvelous Ojeleye, prayed the court to grant the defendant bail in the most liberal terms. The Chief Magistrate, Mrs Olabisi Ogunkanmi, admitted the defendant to bail in the sum of N2.5 million, with two sureties in like sum.