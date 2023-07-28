32 Teams For Health Champions Cup

A total of 32 youth teams have registered to be part of the inaugural Nigerian edition of the Health Champions Cup competition taking place in Lagos on Saturday, July 29.

The tournament, strictly for U-21 boys, will be played in the 7-Aside format at the Alade Sports Centre, Ajasa Command, Ipaja, Lagos.

The pan-African tourney has been held successfully in Uganda and Kenya.

Organised by Green Sports Africa in partnership with MasterCard Foundation, the initiative provides a platform for young footballers to compete while also getting trained to be health champions.

Before Saturday’s competition, the players and coaches of participating teams will receive training in hygiene, disease prevention, mental well-being, and reproductive health.

Kassim Ismaily, director at Green Sports Africa said, “The eventual winners of the tournament will take home a trophy, gold medals, and a cash prize of $600 while the runners-up will receive silver medals and a cash prize of $200.”

Outstanding performers identified at the one-day competition will have opportunities to advance their football careers through the Green Sports Africa network.