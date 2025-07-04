32 Teams Battle For Honours As Bamofin Ladipo Johnson U-16 Cup Starts Today

A total of 32 youth teams will compete in the maiden edition of the Bamofin Ladipo Johnson U-16 Cup, which kicks off today, Saturday, July 5, at the Ojoniyun Sports Centre in Ebute Metta, Lagos.

The football tournament, jointly organised by the Lagos State Grassroots Soccer Association and The Johnson Initiative for Positive Impact, is designed to keep teenagers engaged during the long summer holiday. It will run until August 17, offering young talents a chance to showcase their skills and stay active.

At the official presentation of the tournament trophy, sponsor Bamofin Ladipo Johnson said the competition will be held every year and is aimed at giving young people a positive alternative to crime and other social vices. He also announced cash prizes for the top four teams and individual performers.

“I’m proud to support this initiative,” he said. “Giving back to society has always been important to me, and this tournament is one way to invest in the future of these children. We want to create memories that will stay with them for life.”

Johnson added that plans are in place to make the tournament even more unique in the coming years and encouraged all players to show good sportsmanship throughout the event.

“I believe sports can help develop our youths. This is why I’m sponsoring this tournament to give them a platform to grow. I also commend the organisers for their commitment to the future of Nigerian football.”

Matches will be played at Ojoniyun Sports Centre, Ebute Metta and St. John Primary School, Meiran. The opening game features Puma FC of Oshodi and Starlet FC of Lagos Island.

Prize money has been set at ₦700,000 for the champions, ₦500,000 for runners-up, ₦300,000 for third place, and ₦200,000 for the fourth-place team.