32% Of Children Under 5 In Bauchi Infected With Malaria –BACATMA

Bauchi State Action Committee on Tuberculosis Malaria and HIV/AIDs (BACATMA) has revealed that 32 per cent of under-5 children are affected by the malaria in the state.

Executive Chairman Adamu Sambo said this at an event to mark this year’s World Malaria Day yesterday in Bauchi. Represented by the Director of Administration and Human Resources Shehu Yakubu said the state has made progress in combating malaria through various initiatives, including mass distribution of insecticide-treated nets, seasonal malaria chemoprevention, and training of community health workers.

He urged stakeholders, including governments, development partners, traditional and religious leaders, health workers, and families, to step up their efforts to combat malaria.

The Director of Malaria Control Mohd Bello explained that malaria prevalence in Bauchi is approximately 32 per cent among children under 5, according to the 2021 National Malaria Indicator Survey (NMIS).

