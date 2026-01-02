32 Mega Projects, Empowerment Delivered In First Year – Eno

Akwa Ibom State Governor, Umo Eno, has released a detailed account of his administration’s achievements under the ARISE Agenda, announcing the completion and commissioning of 32 major projects within 12 months, alongside wide-ranging grassroots empowerment initiatives across the state.

In a statement marking the milestone, the governor said the projects span healthcare, education, roads, security, tourism, and public infrastructure, noting that the interventions were designed to deliver inclusive growth, human capacity development, and sustainable progress in every part of Akwa Ibom State.

He disclosed that the health sector recorded significant investments with the commissioning of multiple primary health centres, general hospitals, emergency medical facilities, and the Akwa Ibom State Medical Oxygen Production Plant.

The administration also established the Akwa Ibom State Emergency Medical Services and Ambulance System, a State Emergency Operations Centre in Uyo, upgraded general hospitals, and strengthened specialist healthcare services through the Ibom International Hospital.

According to the governor, education and youth development also received priority attention, with several model primary schools completed across different local government areas, as well as the Ibom Sports Academy in Eket to support youth development and talent discovery.

On infrastructure, Governor Eno said his administration has completed and commenced over 1,000 kilometres of roads across the state, including major inter-community routes and internal road networks linking towns, villages, and key public institutions.

He added that the tourism and hospitality sector witnessed major upgrades, including the remodelling of Ibom Plaza in Uyo, development of the ARISE Palm Resort, and the upgrading of the Ibom Hotel and Golf Resort.

He also announced that the Victor Attah International Airport has been elevated to full international status to boost trade, tourism, and investment.

Beyond infrastructure, the governor said thousands of residents have been directly empowered through financial grants, equipment support, and skills development programmes targeting farmers, traders, entrepreneurs, and youths.

Beneficiaries received grants ranging from ₦50,000 youth support to ₦5 million farmers’ grants, alongside equipment support for entrepreneurs and training for young people across the state.

Governor Eno expressed appreciation to the people of Akwa Ibom for their trust and support, reaffirming his commitment to delivering people-centred governance under the ARISE Agenda.

He assured residents that his administration would continue to pursue policies and projects aimed at strengthening the economy, improving living standards, and ensuring shared prosperity for all.