3,156 Films From India, France, US, Others To Premier At Zuma Int’l Film Festival-NFC MD

The Managing Director and Chief Executive Nigerian Film Corporation, Dr Ali Nuhu, has said over 3,156 films have been submitted to premier in this year’s Zuma International Film Festival in Abuja.

Nuhu, who disclosed this while speaking at a pre-event briefing in Abuja, said the films were submitted not just from Nigeria, but India, France, China, South Africa, Egypt, the United States, Spain and Germany.

He said: “These include feature films, documentaries, short films, student projects, indigenous language works, animations, music videos, and even skits. That level of participation tells one story that Zuma has become a global home for storytellers.”

Accounting to him, the response to this year’s call for entries has been nothing short of remarkable. The Zuma International Film Festival which first made its debut in 1993, has become a living symbol of Nigeria’s creative pride, a celebration of the stories that define Nigerians as a people.

This year’s theme, “Storytelling for Global Influence: Film as a Soft Power and Economic Force,” speaks directly to the mission of promoting Nigeria’s stories across the globe. “From cinemas in Lagos to festivals in Berlin, Toronto, and Cairo.

Our films have opened doors, challenged stereotypes, and proven that Africa’s creative strength is no longer a whisper, it is a roar. “Through storytelling, we influence culture. Through film, we build understanding. And through our industry, we drive one of the most vibrant creative economies on the continent.”