31-Year-Old-Man Arrested For Allegedly Defrauding Catholic College In Ebonyi

A 31-year-old man, Benjamin Ufoh has been arrested by Ebonyi State Police Command for allegedly defrauding St. Augustine Seminary College, Ezzamgbo, Ohaukwu Local Government Area of Ebonyi State with the sum of N425,000.

Ufoh who is now cooling off at the SWAT office inside the police headquarters, Abakaliki, the state capital waiting for arraignment, was arrested following a petition by the college solicitor, Sampson Ekigbo to the state Commissioner of Police.

In the petition, the school alleged that the suspect approached the Rector of the College sometime in November 2022 and represented himself as a staff of a health company which turned out to be false as he was actually a salesman for a marketing company with offices in Abuja and Lagos.

“That under the guise of Staff of the Health Company, the above named person convinced the Rector of my Client that he can supply cushion massaging machines to my Client.

“That working with the said representation, my Client was convinced and eventually paid the sum of N425,000.00 (Four Hundred and Twenty Five Thousand Naira) to the above named person to supply to my Client the said cushion massaging machines.

“That after that transaction, my Client has neither heard from the above named person nor seen any such machines.

“That my Client wrote to the said company sometime in May 2023 and has not received any response whatsoever.

“That my Client is now perplexed as the above named person has as it stands made away with their money.

“I pray you Sir to use your good offices to arrest and prosecute BENJAMIN UFOH as his continuous co-existence with Nigerian citizens is a grave threat as any other person can fall victim of his fraud and be robbed of his/her hard earned money”, the Lawyer said

Following the petition, Ufoh was arrested by SWAT officers of the state police command.

The command was making arrangements to arraign him as at the time of filling this report

Ufoh could not speak to New Telegraph when our Correspondent visited the SWAT office where he was being detained pending arraignment. ENDS