31 Emerging Designers Take Centre Stage At 2025 FFA Epic Show

Fashions Finest Africa officially drew the curtains of its two-day creative Epic Show to a remarkable close recently.

The 2025 Epic show delivered on its promise to spotlight Africa’s boldest new voices in fashion while tackling real industry challenges.

Held on July 5th and 6th at The Podium, Lekki, the event attracted a vibrant cross-section of designers, industry voices, culture leaders, and fashion enthusiasts all united by a shared commitment to shaping the future of African fashion.

Epic Show 2025 opened with inspiring panel conversations on funding, fashion business literacy, and sustainability, bringing together thought leaders and fashion veterans to explore the systems needed to support African fashion beyond aesthetics.

The sessions featured voices from across sectors; Jide Sipe, Mai Atafo, The style infidel, Ejiro Amos Tafiri, Dr. Yetty Ogunnubi, Abubakar Sanusi, Isaac John, Mabel Adeteye, Chidubem Ejezie and Dayo Nupo, each offering insight into the structural changes required for Africa’s fashion economy to thrive.

From navigating the venture capital landscape to addressing the climate impact of production, the discussions made it clear: creativity needs structure, and talent must meet opportunity.

The runway shows that followed reflected the same intentionality.

31 emerging designers took to the stage, presenting collections that merged local identity with global appeal.

Each designer brought a fresh perspective from daring silhouettes to textile innovation, showing the depth of talent rising across the continent.

Among the emerging designers were, Nubik Attire, Nenysty Atelier, Tsmallz Apparel, The Vantage Gent, The Fleks Apparel, House of Gold, Millennial Apparel by Ruby, Jayred Fashion World, Lamide Official, Ria Kosher, Asotiay, The U & J Brand, Gozifego, Trendecais x Yunik, 31 Woman Elegante, De Sewar, Onye Duo Duo, Tailore Clothing, Roju Ascent, Sarai Imani Atelier, Gloria & Co, RR Dot Design, Kijipa Couture, Tresha Trendy, Craftman Bespoke, Mak Africa, AO Afriq, R, Herant, Diuz! Authentic and Stella London.

Though some of the emerging designers need to up their game in terms of perfecting their finishing, ironing to precision before putting their work on runway, they did well in presenting unique designs.

Day 2 introduced one of the event’s standout moments: the Design for the Future (D4DF) competition, an initiative launched to spotlight visionary fashion talents at the start of their journey.

After a compelling runway showcase, the winning designer was awarded a ₦1 million grant and a closing slot at the grand finale showcase, a moment that earned a standing ovation from the crowd and marked a symbolic investment in Africa’s next generation of creatives.

High-profile personalities including Queen Ronke Ademiluyi Ogunwusi, cultural ambassador and Queen of Ife, Mojibade Sosanya and media icon, Frank Edoho, were in attendance at the grand finale, further affirming the platform’s credibility and wide-reaching cultural impact.

Also present were respected industry figures like Mai Atafo and The Style Infidel, who offered guidance to the emerging designers backstage and lent their voices to panel conversations earlier in the programme.

Reflecting on the success of the show, Sola Oyebade, Founder of Fashions Finest Africa and CEO of Mahogany International, said: “What we witnessed over the last two days is the future of African fashion in real time. From our panelists to the designers, to the audience that showed up with energy and purpose, Epic Show 2025 reminded us that Africa is full of brilliance; it only needs the right platforms. That’s what FFA will always stand for.”

Epic Show 2025 was a reminder that creative excellence on the continent is not in short supply.