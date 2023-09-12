31 A’Ibom Youths To Undergo Training On Songhai Agricultural Technology In Benin Republic

As a step towards ensuring the realization of the agricultural revolution of the A.R.I.S.E. Agenda blueprint of his administration, thirty-one youths

are to undergo training in the Songhai agricultural technology at Cotonou, Benin Republic for a replication of the Songhai Farm technology in Akwa Ibom State.

Governor Umo Eno, announced this while fielding questions from Correspondents at the Victor Attah International Airport, Uyo, upon his return to the state from an official trip to explore agricultural investment opportunities for the State.

He said, “The visit to Songhai farm was to see for ourselves what we are about getting into and have a clear understanding of how it works and that we have done.

“Myself and the team, we are extremely amazed at what we have seen on the ground and I believe we can replicate that. We need to get committed people. The story of Songhai is about commitment. commitment, commitment and commitment.

“I know Akwa Ibom people are committed people. We are going to get young people across the 31 local Government areas that are committed. They will be trained. We are about to send 31 of them off to Songhai for two months to get a first-hand view of the training and then bring them back. By that time, the farm clearing would have been over.

The Governor explained that the 31 trainees would complement the 15 youths who had undergone training to work on the farm and identified commitment as a major requirement for setting up and maintaining the Songhai farm.

“While I was running for office, we trained 15 before on my personal account. So the fifteen are here now. We are going to train another 31 to make it probably forty, send them to Songhai and they will learn and come back and join the farm,” he stated.

“But what is most important is to have young people who are committed, leaders that are committed. I am sure we will be able to make this happen.

“The Commissioner for Agriculture could tell you it was a good experience.”

Governor Eno who described his visit to the farm as insightful, expressed confidence in the ability of Akwa Ibom youths to exhibit such commitment after undergoing the two months of training on the farm, assuring that the trainees would be sufficiently equipped with the technological skills to work in the farm to be established in the State.

Governor Eno also visited the Dakkada Luxurious Estate site in Uyo, where he charged the contractors to work towards actualizing the vision of the government in the housing sector.