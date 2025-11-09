30th Coronation Anniversary: Emir Of Ilorin Praised For Exemplary Leadership

The Emir of Ilorin and Chairman of the Kwara State Council of Chiefs, Dr. Ibrahim Sulu-Gambari, has been lauded for his exceptional leadership, which has transformed the ancient city of Ilorin, renowned as a modicum of peace and scholarship into a vibrant cosmopolitan city.

The commendation came from Dr. Kamoru Yusuf, a prominent industrialist and Group Managing Director of Kam Holding Limited, while congratulating the Emir on his 30th Coronation Anniversary on the throne.

In a personal message made available to journalists in Ilorin, the GMD praised the Emir’s patriotism and peaceful disposition, noting that his leadership has fostered harmony among residents of Ilorin, regardless of ethnic or religious background.

“There cannot be a better time than this auspicious occasion to reflect on how Ilorin, the Modicum of Peace and Scholarship, has grown into a cosmopolitan city under Your Royal Highness’s kingship,” Dr. Yusuf said.

“As a patriotic leader, Your Royal Highness exemplifies peace. It is heartening that peaceful co-existence among residents, irrespective of their ethnic inclination or religious leaning, has become your watchword. For this and many other attributes, Your Royal Highness is worthy of emulation.”

Dr. Yusuf further congratulated the Emir, stating:

“I heartily congratulate Your Royal Highness, the Emir of Ilorin and Chairman of the Kwara State Council of Chiefs, Maimartaba, Dr. Ibrahim Sulu-Gambari, CFR, on the occasion of your 30th Coronation Anniversary.

It is indeed a glorious moment for the people of Kwara State, particularly Ilorin, that three decades of your reign have brought positive transformation across all areas of human endeavour.”