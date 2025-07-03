30M Treated For Neglected Tropical Diseases – FG

The Federal Government yesterday announced major progress in the fight against Neglected Tropical Diseases (NTDs), with approximately 30 million Nigerians receiving ivermectin treatment for Onchocerciasis (River Blindness) and Lymphatic Filariasis.

The Ministry of Health and Social Welfare Director of Public Health Godwin Ntadom, said this at the NTD stakeholders’ meeting in Abuja yesterday.

“Through our collective efforts, Nigeria continues to record steady progress in the fight against Onchocerciasis and Lymphatic Filariasis,” Ntadom said.

He noted that transmission of Lymphatic Filariasis had been interrupted in 379 Local Government Areas, LGAs, while the Onchocerciasis Elimination Programme had halted disease transmission in nine states and completely eliminated the disease in two.

“About 30 million Nigerians have been weaned off treatment with ivermectin, leading to significant savings and relief for at-risk populations,” he added.

Ntadom emphasised that with increased efforts, strategic funding, and strong stakeholder collaboration, Nigeria was on track to eliminate Lymphatic Filariasis as a public health problem.