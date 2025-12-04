$30m Safe School Initiative: Senate Summons Finance, Defence, Education Ministers

…assures accountability, transparency during probe

The Senate, yesterday, summoned the Minister of Finance and Coordinating Minister of the Economy, Wale Edun, to appear before Ad- hoc Committee investigating the collapse of Safe School Initiative.

Other stakeholders summoned by the Senate are the Minister of Education, Mr Tunji Alausa, Minister of Defence, Lt Gen Christopher Musa, the Commandant General of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence, Dr Mohammed Abubakar Audi and representatives of school proprietors.

Others are Department of State Services (DSS), the Police and representatives of Nigeria Governors Forum (NGF), as the Committee commenced an investigation into the Safe School Initiative (SSI), expressing deep concern over the programme’s failure to curb persistent attacks and mass abductions in Nigerian schools despite years of funding and policy commitments.

The Chairman of the Ad-hoc Committee and former Abia State Governor, Senator Orji Uzor Kalu, during the inaugural meeting of the Senate Ad-hoc Committee set up to carry out the investigation, vowed that the Senate would unravel all issues surrounding the initiative’s implementation and ensure full accountability.

Kalu said over 1,680 schoolchildren had been kidnapped and 180 educational facilities attacked since 2014, describing the situation as “unacceptable for a nation committed to educational development and child safety.” Kalu said:

“It is unacceptable that our schools remain soft targets for terrorists and kidnappers. “We will track every naira and every dollar allocated to the Safe School Initiative. Nigerians deserve to know why, despite enormous investment and global support, our schools remain unsafe.

“The Committee will undertake a comprehensive financial and operational audit, engaging federal ministries, state governments, security agencies, and civil society partners.” According to him, the key areas to be reviewed under the investigation include.