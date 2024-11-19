‘$30m Facility’ll Boost Clean Energy Transition In Nigeria’

Share

An energy sector analyst, Mr. Jerome Ihekem, has said the prudent application of a $30 million facility from British International Investment (BIL) will accelerate clean energy transitioning in Nigeria.

In an interview with New Telegraph over the weekend, he said the fund was timely given energy challenges in the country. He stated that he was confident of the right application of the fund given the credibility of the organisation that secured the facility.

InfraCredit, a ‘AAA’ rated specialised infrastructure credit guarantee institution, had announced that it secured a $30 million risk-sharing and blended local currency co-financing facility from BII, the UK’s development finance institution and impact investor, to support clean energy transition in Nigeria.

It explained that the $30 million invest-ment was a dual financing instrument combining a $20 million (N32 billion) local currency counter-guarantee and a $10 million (N16 billion) concessional financing to support decentralised renewable energy (DRE) projects, originated and guaranteed by InfraCredit.

It added that the concessional financing would be provided through the Climate Finance Blending Facility (CFBF) which is a catalytic first loss multi-donor facility.

It targets to mobilise additional funding from development partners and domestic institutional investors to co-finance decentralised clean energy investments alongside InfraCredit’s local currency guarantees in Nigeria.

British High Commissioner to Nigeria, Richard Montgomery, said: “It has been encouraging to see how the Climate Finance Blending Facility (CFBF) has successfully mobilised a total of $11.48 million (N8.92bn) to support four Green Certified Local Currency Debt Issuances for rural mini grids and solar powered telephony projects in Nigeria; with more projects in the pipeline.

“With BII’s latest investment, we look forward to amplifying the impacts through this facility, which was seeded with £10 million concessional funding by the UK Foreign, Commonwealth & Development Office in 2021.”

Head of Office and Coverage Director, Nigeria at BII, Benson Adenuga, said: “Expanding distributed renewable energy in Nigeria is not just an environmental necessity; it’s a path to empowering millions without power, bolstering economic resilience, and reducing costly reliance on diesel.

As Nigeria’s energy demand rises, decentralised clean energy offers a reliable, scalable, and sustainable solution for communities nationwide. We are delighted to work with InfraCredit to mobilise more capital to drive this shift.

It can redefine growth, from rural villages to bustling cities, lighting the way to a greener future.” Chief Executive Officer of InfraCredit, Chinua Azubike, said: “We are very delighted to work with BII through this innovative stapled investment of a subordinated first loss facility, alongside a counter-guarantee facility that will strengthen InfraCredit’s capacity to de-risk, reduce the capital cost and catalyse domestic institutional investments that will scale up renewable energy infrastructure for productive use in unserved and underserved markets in Nigeria.

“This transaction aligns with our strategy to collaborate with our development partners using proven and scalable funding models such as the Climate Finance Blending Facility to accelerate the mobilisation of pools of domestic resources that will promote green growth by creating jobs, reducing poverty, promoting gender diversity and stimulating local economic growth in line with our country’s nationally determined contributions (NDCs).”



