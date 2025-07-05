302 Reps Sponsored 1,100 Motions In 2 Years

Out of the 360 members of the 10th House of Representatives, 302 collectively sponsored a total of 1,100 motions in the last two years. The House was inaugurated on June 13 2023, and marked two years on June 13, 2025.

A motion is a request or proposal put before the House by a lawmaker for consideration or debate. It could be a matter of urgent public importance to address threats to life and property, an issue that could lead to a breakdown of law and order or an issue that could cause serious damage or total destruction to government owned infrastructure or an epidemic etc.

Meanwhile, 58 of the members have not sponsored a single motion.

The third session of the House began on June 24, 2025.

Data from Saturday Telegraph investigations and data gathered from the official website of Policy Legislative Advocacy Centre (PLAC) show that out of the 1,100 motions, 405 were matters of urgent public importance, 1,082 were referred to standing committees or ad hoc committees for legislative actions, five were negatived, five withdrawn and eight resolved.

A breakdown indicates that in the first session of the 10th Assembly (June 13, 2023- June 2024), a total of 705 motions were initiated with 200 coming as matters of urgent public importance. 693 were referred to standing/ad hoc committees for further legislative action, four were negatived, eight resolved.

In the second session (June 2024 -June 13, 2025), a total of 395 motions were sponsored with 205 as matters of urgent national importance. 389 were referred to standing and ad hoc committees while one was negatived and five withdrawn. None was however resolved.

The records show that the following 100 lawmakers have so far sponsored the highest number of motions: Hon. Kinglsey Chinda (PDP, Rivers), Hon. Patrick Umoh (APC, A/Ibom), Hon. Billy Famous Osawaru (APC, Edo), Hon. Nnamdi Ezechi (APC, Delta), Hon. Francis Waive (APC, Delta), Hon. Oboku Oforji (PDP, Bayelsa), Hon. Inuwa Garba (PDP, Gombe), Hon. Mohammed Bio (APC, Kwara), Hon. Isa Anka (APC, Zamfara), Hon. Gaza Jonatha (SDP, Nasarawa), Hon. David Ogewu (APC, Benue), Hon. Kalifat Ogbara (APC, Lagos), Hon. Ahmadu Jaha (APC, Borno), Hon. Julius Ihonvbere (APC, Edo), Hon. Daniel Ago (LP, Plateau), Hon. Ibrahim Isiaka (APC, Ogun), Hon. Husseini Jallo (APC, Kaduna), Hon. Sesi Whingan (APC, Lagos), Hon. Esosa Iyawe (APC, Edo), Hon. Saidu Abdullahi (APC, Niger).

Also among top 100 are Hon. Muhammed Jajere (PDP, Yobe), Hon. Tochukwu Okere (Imo), Hon. Ahmadu Jaha (APC, Borno), Hon. Clement Jimbo (APC, Akwa Ibom), Hon. Bello Ambarura (APC, Sokoto), Hon. Umar Ajilo (PDP, Kaduna), Hon. Kelechi Nwogu (PDP, Rivers), Hon. Ginger Onwusigbe (LP, Abia), Hon. Uchenna Okonkwo (LP, Anambra), Hon. Ngozi Okolie (APC, Delta), Hon. Jeremiah Umaru (APC, Nasarawa), Hon. Taofeek Ajilesoro (PDP, Osun), Hon. Yusuf Gagdi (APC, Plateau), Hon. Hart Godwin (PDP, Rivers), Hon. Marcus Iziegbeaya (PDP, Edo), Hon. Jaafaru Yakubu (PDP, Taraba), Hon. Afam Ogene (LP, Anambra), Hon. Bamidele Salam (PDP, Oyo), Hon. Ahmad Saba (APC, Kwara), Hon. Adesola Adedayo (APC, Lagos), Hon. Victor Abang (APC, Cross River).

Others are Hon. Dominic Okafor (APGA, Anambra), Hon. Ibrahim Almustapha (Sokoto), Hon. Chinedu Ogah (APC, Ebonyi), Hon. Kabiru Mai-Palace (PDP, Zamfara), Hon. Hassan Fulata (APC, Jigawa), Hon. Mitemi Obordor (PDP, Bayelsa), Hon. Leke Abejide (ADC, Kogi), Hon. Akin Rotimi (APC, Ekiti), Hon. Adewale Adebayo (PDP, Osun), Hon. David Zachariah (Kogi), Hon. Ahmed Satomi (APC, Borno), Hon. Aliyu Madaki (NNPP, Kano), Hon. Yusuf Badau (Kano), Hon. Mansur Musa (PDP, Kebbi), Hon. Abubakar Kusada (APC, Katsina), Hon. Henry Okojie (APC, Edo), Hon. Victor Chukwuemele (PDP, Rivers), Hon. Salma Idris (APC, Kogi), Hon. Bukar Talba (APC, Borno), Hon. Tolulope Sadipe (APC, Oyo).

The rest are Hon. Danladi Aguye (APC, Kogi), Hon. Sulaiman Gumi (PDP, Zamfara), Hon. Peter Aniekwe (LP, Anambra), Hon. Afolabi Afuape (APC, Ogun), Hon. Saidu Miga (APC, Jigawa), Hon. Midala Balami (PDP, Borno), Hon. Aminu Tanko (APC, Niger), Hon. Muktar Shagaya (APC, Kwara), Hon. Aderemi Oseni (APC, Oyo), Hon. Mani Maishinko (APC, Sokoto), Hon. Alex Egbona (APC, Cross River), Hon. Aliyu Abdullahi (PDP, Kaduna), Hon. Muktar Chawai (Kaduna), Hon. Donald Ojogo (APC, Ondo), Hon. Oby Orogbu (APGA, Anambra), Hon. Mansur Soro (), Hon. Yusuf Datti (NNPP, Kano), Hon. Babajimi Benson (APC, Lagos), Hon. Abdulssamad Dasuki (PDP, Sokoto), Hon. Ahmed Wase (APC, Plateau).

Hon. Zakaria Nyampa (PDP, Adamawa), Hon. Rodney Ambiowei (PDP, Bayelsa), Hon. Kwamoti Laori (PDP, Adamawa), Hon. Jesse Onuakalusi (LP, Lagos), Hon. Chris Nkwonta (PDP, Abia), Hon. Kuye Ademorin (APC, Lagos), Hon. Umar Ajilo (Kaduna), Hon. Ismail Modibbo (APC, Niger) and Hon. Sada Soli (APC, Katsina).Hon. Ali JC (PDP, Gombe), Hon. James Barka (PDP, Adamawa), Hon, Asema Achado (APC, Benue), Hon. Abdullahi Ali (APC, Kogi), Hon. Marie Ebibake (PDP, Bayelsa), Hon. Bello Shinkafi (PDP, Zamfara) and Hon. Folorunso Adegbesan (APC, Ogun), Hon. Blessing Amadi (PDP, Rivers), Hon. Terseer Ugbor (APC, Benue).