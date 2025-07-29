30,000MW, Buffer Power Plants Would Have Prevented Outage – ANED

The spokesperson of the Association of Nigerian Electricity Distribution Companies (ANED), Sunday Oduntan, has said that the current power outage would have been avoided if Nigeria was producing up to 30,000 megawatts as opposed to the current between 5,000 and 5,500 megawatts. He also said that if the country had buffer stations, it would have also been avoided.

Speaking in a programme of the Television Continental yesterday, he said that the outage announced by the Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN) will affect the whole of Lagos State, part of Ogun State such as Abeokuta, Shagamu, and Ogijo. The Ikeja Electric and Eko Electricity Distribution Company in statements had alerted their customers to the planned outage.

It read: “Dear esteemed customers, please be informed that the Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN) will carry out scheduled maintenance on by Omotosho-Ikeja West 330KV transmission line from Monday July 28 to Thursday, August 21, 2025 between the hours of 8am and 5pm daily.

“During this period, customers may experience intermittent power supply and load shedding across our network due to the planned TCN outage. We sincerely regret any inconvenience this may cause.”