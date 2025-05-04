300,000 Doctors Deficit: GMD Seeks Structural Reforms, Policy Rethink

Share

The Federal Government’s recent declaration that Nigeria is facing a deficit of 300,000 doctors has triggered concern, with the President of the Guild of Medical Directors (GMD), Dr. Abiodun Kuti, calling for urgent reforms to avert a deeper crisis.

This stark shortage, now publicly acknowledged, comes amid revelations that states like Kwara are unable to recruit doctors—even when offering attractive pay.

While reacting to the development, Kuti has said that solving Nigeria’s healthcare dilemma require a bold restructuring of policy and funding focus, which requires “Private hospitals in each local government to be designated as primary health centres”.

He also recommended that government hospitals and teaching hospitals should focus on tertiary services as a strategy to decentralise care and improve reach. In addition, Kuti called for a substantial increase in health worker wages and a security overhaul to encourage rural postings.

Importantly, he stressed the need to match Nigeria’s health budget with global standards—not just in figures but in impact on health personnel and infrastructure. Explaining why the policy shift is necessary, Dr. Kuti noted that despite government claims of investing in health, most of the funds go into capital projects rather than improving the welfare of health workers.

He emphasised a major policy flaw: “While 70 per cent of patients are seen in the private sector, nearly all government health funds are directed to public hospitals that only serve 20 per cent of patients. This misalignment has existed since independence and continues to yield no positive results.”

Painting a sobering picture of the nation’s healthcare system, Kuti highlighted: “While the global doctorto-patient ratio is 1:1,000, Nigeria is operating at a dangerous 1:10,000 ratio.

This is unsustainable.” He traced the root of the crisis to multiple structural failings: economic hardship, poor remuneration, insecurity, and ineffective health budgeting. “An average Nigerian doctor earns about N300,000 monthly—less than $200.

This income cannot sustain a family. Doctors are overworked, underpaid, and disillusioned,” he said. The consequences are visible. Insecurity, poor infrastructure, and lack of basic amenities in rural areas deter doctors from accepting postings outside urban centres.

“No doctor will risk his or her life to serve in volatile zones. Kidnappings and lack of basic facilities like electricity, water, and equipment push them out of the country,” Dr. Kuti added. The crisis is real, but not irreversible, Kuti stated. According to him, Nigeria stands at a critical junction.

The way forward lies not in lamenting the statistics, but in radically rethinking how health services are funded, structured, and delivered. Without urgent action, the country risks not just a health emergency— but a collapse of its entire healthcare system.

Speaking to the government, the president of the GMD said: “It’s time to re-strategise, prioritise the health workforce, revamp budget allocation, and secure our rural areas.

“To Nigerian doctors: we understand your frustration. But together, through advocacy and policy engagement, we can push for reforms. Your voice matters in shaping the future of our healthcare system.”

