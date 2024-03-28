30,000 Ogun Students Benefit From EduCash Transfer Scheme

The Ogun State Government on Thursday said the ongoing N50,000 Educash transfer programme has helped 20,000 indigene students in all tertiary institutions of learning nationwide by providing a buffer against the current economic downturn.

Similarly, 10,000 underprivileged students in state-wide primary and secondary institutions have also benefited from the N10,000 cash transfer.

Prof. Abayomi Arigbabu, the Commissioner for Education, Science, and Technology, disclosed this after overseeing the money transfer to public elementary and secondary schools in the Ogun West Senatorial District.

The commissioner stated that more students at the secondary/primary and postsecondary levels would have benefited from the gesture by the end of the following week, notwithstanding his earlier assurance that all students who were caught would receive compensation.

He said: “I can tell you that for one of the tertiary institutions, we have done 20,000 as of today, and the total for the tertiary institution beneficiaries is a little bit less than 50,000. Hopefully, by the end of next week, we will have reached half of that, which is about 25,000 beneficiaries.

“I want to assure those who have not seen, for instance, Olabisi Onabanjo University, a list of a little bit over 12,000 was sent to us. As we speak now, we have paid just a little bit less than 6,000.

“The same thing at Tai Solarin University of Education, where we have a little bit less than 8,000. We have tried to make sure we are between the range of 45% to 50% in all the schools.”