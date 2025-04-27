3,000 Residents Benefit From Free Medical Outreach In Ekiti

Share

No fewer than 3,000 residents of Ekiti State benefitted from a free medical outreach held on Saturday.

The five-day medical outreach, organised by a non-governmental organisation under the aegis of the Jennifer Etuh Foundation, took place at the Ode-Ekiti General Hospital in Gbonyin Local Government Area of the State.

Speaking with journalists, the Programme Manager of the foundation, Joe Otu, said the outreach provided services including medical consultations, general and specialised surgeries, ophthalmology, dental care, medications, health promotion, obstetrics and gynaecology, and laboratory services, among others.

Describing the programme as the 13th medical outreach organised by the foundation and the third in 2025, Otu said the team had earlier conducted similar exercises in Kogi and Cross River states in January and March, respectively.

He explained that the outreach, carried out in collaboration with Pro-Health International, was part of efforts to fulfil the wish of the foundation’s late founder, Jennifer Etuh, and to complement the state government’s efforts in providing quality healthcare.

His words: “The foundation, under its health mandate, carries out free medical outreaches across the country. We have six hospitals across the six geopolitical zones — in Cross River, Kogi, Kaduna, Osun, Gombe, and Imo states.

“In each of these hospitals, we conduct at least one free medical outreach, targeting over 3,000 patients. So far this year, we have carried out three outreaches.”

“Our outreaches are not just routine; they focus on general and specialised surgeries, such as hernia repairs, fibroid removals, and treatment of various lumps. We also offer dental and eye care services, providing eyeglasses and medications to those in need.”

Also speaking, the Head of the Ophthalmology Unit, Dr Clement Tenufa, revealed that about 100 patients underwent eye surgeries, with a particular focus on cataract treatment.

He urged Nigerians to undergo regular health checkups, noting that maintaining good health is crucial, especially in the country’s current challenging environment.

A beneficiary, Oluropo Ogundoro, praised the foundation for bringing healthcare services to their doorstep, saying the outreach bridged a gap left by the government.

Another beneficiary, Oluwalade Wuraola, also commended the foundation, stating that the intervention had changed her life tremendously.

