3,000 PDP, LP, APC members defect to Soludo’s support group

The fortunes of the Soludo Support Group (SSG) in Anambra State blossomed when over three thousand members of the Labour Party (LP), Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Ogbaru Local Government Area dumped their former political parties to join the mainstream campaign group for the re-election of the governor.

This is coming as the Ogbaru Local Government chapter of the SSG inaugurated its council executive members and coordinators at the ward and local government levels.

Speaking at the occasion, the newly inaugurated Coordinator, Mr Frank Nwadialor, said the defection did not come as a surprise to the body, adding that with the Speaker of the Anambra State House of Assembly, Hon. Somto Udeze, it is expected that no other political party would remain relevant except the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA).

“We know that in the past, APGA as a political party have been having challenges in winning the local government area, but with the position of the Speaker of the House of Assembly from Ogbaru as well as the grass root campaigns carried out by the Soludo Support Group, which I am the coordinator, over three thousand members of the APC, PDP and the Labour Party have joined the campaign organisation and by extension the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA).”