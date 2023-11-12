3,000 PDP, LP, APC Members Defect To Soludo Support Group In Anambra

The fortunes of the Soludo Support Group (SSG) in Anambra State blossomed when over three thousand members of the Labour Party(LP), People’s Democratic Party (PDP) and the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Ogbaru Local Government Area dumped their former political parties to join the mainstream campaign group for the reelection of the governor.

This is coming as the Ogbaru LG chapter of the SSG inaugurated its Council executive members and coordinators at the ward and local government levels.

Speaking at the occasion the newly inaugurated Coordinator Mr Frank Nwadialor noted that the defection did not come as a surprise to the body adding that with the Speaker of the Anambra state House of Assembly, Hon. Somto Udeze from Ogbaru local government area, it is expected that no other political party would remain relevant except the All Progressives Grand Alliance APGA.

“We know that in the past APGA as a political party have been having challenges in winning the local government area but with the position of the Speaker of the House of Assembly from Ogbaru as well as the grassroot campaigns carried out by Soludo Support Group which I am the coordinator over three thousand members of the APC, PDP and the Labour Party have joined the campaign organization and by extension the All Progressives Grand Alliance APGA”

Also speaking the Chairman Ogbaru local government area Mr Paschal Aniegbunam noted that aside from the activities of the Soludo Support Group the massive capital projects going on in the council area through Gov Charles Soludo is also a tonic that drove other parties to join the campaign organization.

“The Soludo Support Group SSG is one body that midwife the victory of the governor in the last election and the body is not resting because it has continued to mobilize more people ”

“And also the capital projects being executed by the governor is another factor and this is to the advantage of the party and the Support Group in Ogbaru local government area “he said.

Speaking shortly after the inauguration the National Coordinator Soludo Support Group SSG Mr Chinedu Nwoye who was represented by Hon Sam Emeka noted that reports that the organisation is in crisis are untrue adding that the organization is going through revalidation of members across the twenty-one local government areas in order to monitor the activities of some desperate people who have concluded arrangements to disrupt the body.

“Some people are being sponsored by the opposition to disrupt the government of Prof Charles Soludo and they are being sponsored by the opposition to do that but it will not work”

“we urge the members of our organization and APGA in general to disregard those rumours because it is coming from the opposition and some elements are being used to execute this plot,” he said.