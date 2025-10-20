3,000 Nigerians Empowered As Seyi Tinubu Marks 40th Birthday

…As City Boy Movement organised prayers for President’s son

About 3,000 Nigerians have received ₦50,000 each as part of activities marking the 40th birthday of Mr Seyi Tinubu, son of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

The empowerment and prayer session, held at Dr Blue Roof, Ikeja, was organised by the City Boy Movement to celebrate what organisers described as a life of humility, compassion and support for the less privileged.

Speaking during the event, Director General of the City Boy Movement, Mr Oluwatosin Shogo, said the programme was both a tribute and a thanksgiving in honour of the celebrant.

“Special thanks to people who put the programme together to honour a very great man, Mr Seyi Tinubu, for his birthday. God has given us a blessing, a young man who is energised to empower young Nigerians. This man has given us opportunities that we have not dreamed of in our lives,” he said.

The Lagos State Chairman of the City Boy Movement and Chairman of Kosofe Local Government, Hon. Moyosore Ogunlewe, described Seyi Tinubu as a visionary and role model for Nigerian youths.

“At 40, he stands as a testament that excellence and commitment to the Renewed Hope vision can coexist with entrepreneurship. This movement was conceived in his visionary mind as a movement of purpose and one where young Nigerians can also be part of government,” he said.

Also speaking, Hon. Temitope Adewale, who represents Ifako-Ijaiye Constituency 1 in the Lagos State House of Assembly, said Seyi Tinubu’s generosity and humility had remained consistent over the years.

“I’ve known Barr. Seyi for a long time. He has always been extremely nice, and he relates to everybody so well. He is so energetic and so supportive of his father (President Bola Tinubu), even the party (All Progressives Congress) and the youth. I’m not surprised at what he is doing today. He has a very big giving spirit, and he doesn’t take no for an answer,” he said.

Adewale added that “he is the most celebrated young man in Nigeria today, a week-long celebration of his birthday, and we have over three thousand people here praying for him, and they will go home with fifty thousand naira as empowerment each.”

In his welcome address, Hon. Sesan Olowa, Chairman of Ibeju-Lekki LCDA and Conference 57, said the event reflected the values that define Seyi Tinubu.

“The organisers of this event believe that providing this empowerment will further reinforce the ideals that Seyi Tinubu is known for,” he noted.

The Deputy Speaker of the Lagos State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Mojisola Meranda described Seyi Tinubu as “a humble and fantastic young man who has positively changed the lives of people who connected with him.”

She said, “I can assure him that one day he will surely reap from all the seeds he has sown.”

Meranda also urged APC supporters to participate in the ongoing voter registration ahead of the 2027 elections.

The Lagos State APC Youth Leader, Dr Seriki Muritala, said Seyi Tinubu had become a model for Nigerian youths through kindness and steadfastness.

“The youths have a lot to learn from Seyi Tinubu by being kind and steadfast in all they do,” he said.

Delivering a sermon, the Shepherd-in-Charge of the Celestial Church of Christ, Genesis Parish, Prophet Israel Oladele Ogundipe, cautioned Nigerians to be mindful of their conduct, adding that society still recognises good work and compassion for the less privileged.

“Seyi Tinubu has impacted many lives, and it is only natural for him to be celebrated,” he concluded.

The event featured Christian and Islamic prayers, as well as worship sessions by religious singers in honour of the celebrant.