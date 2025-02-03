3,000 Kaduna Pilgrims Receive 2023 Hajj Refunds

Share

The Kaduna State Pilgrims Welfare Agency (KSPWA) has refunded money to more than 3,000 pilgrims who participated in the 2023 Hajj.

Spokesman Yunusa Abdullahi said the refunds were received from the National Hajj Commission of Nigeria (NAHCON). He explained that each pilgrim received N61,080, and the funds were disbursed directly into the pilgrims’ accounts.

“NAHCON has stated that the refunds are due to an interruption in the electricity supply during the pilgrims’ stay at Muna, which affected the cooling systems and consequently caused in – conveniences,” he said.

Abdullahi acknowledged the frustrations of those still awaiting refunds and expressed gratitude for their patience, noting that delays were due to inability of the pilgrims to provide necessary account information.

According to him, another round of refunds is slated for disbursement next week, assuring that the agency is working diligently to ensure that all eligible pilgrims receive their payments.

