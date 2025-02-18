3000 Candidates Benefit From Free JAMB E-PINs In Ekiti

Share

In a significant boost to education in Ekiti State, no fewer than 3,000 qualified candidates received free Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) e-PINs on Tuesday, as part of an initiative by the Ekiti State government.

The distribution took place at a flag-off ceremony held at the Lady Jibowu Hall, Government House, Ado-Ekiti.

Dr Olayemi Oyebanji, the wife of the Governor who led the distribution of the e-PINs, urged beneficiaries to diligently prepare for their examinations.

She emphasized the importance of focus and excellence to ensure success in their academic pursuits.

This initiative is a testament to the unwavering commitment of Governor Biodun Oyebanji-led’s administration to advancing education for the youth in Ekiti State.

Dr Oyebanji noted that the government spent N16.6 million in 2023 on the e-PINs, with N20 million allocated for 2024 and N25.8 million for 2025.

“The initiative reflects our dedication to ensuring that no talented student in Ekiti is held back by financial challenges,” she said.

“Education is the bedrock of sustainable development and a key to unlocking the potential of our youth.”

Further supporting educational development, the Ekiti State government has consistently paid WAEC fees for SS3 students in public secondary schools, provided running grants to schools, and implemented teacher capacity-building programs.

Governor Oyebanji has also approved N652.8 million for 2025 WAEC fees, benefiting 17,859 candidates.

The Commissioner for Information, Rt. Hon. Taiwo Olatunbosun urged the candidates to study hard and make the state proud.

Dada Oluremi, Ag. Permanent Secretary of the Ekiti State Universal Basic Education Board (SUBEB), also commended the government’s continuous support for students and encouraged them to utilize this opportunity to secure admissions into higher institutions.

