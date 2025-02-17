New Telegraph

February 17, 2025
E - PAPER
CHANGE OF NAME
Menu
Facebook Twitter
February 17, 2025
E - PAPER
CHANGE OF NAME
Menu
Facebook
  1. Home
  2. Sports
  3. 3,000 Athletes To…

3,000 Athletes To Converge In Uyo For Niger Delta Sports Festival

A total of 3,000 athletes are expected to be on parade from nine states as the maiden edition of the Nigeria Delta Sports is expected to take centre stage in Uyo Akwa Ibom State. It is held between April 1 and 9.

The athletes are expected to compete in 17 sports disciplines which include athletics, boxing, wrestling, swimming, canoeing, chess, table tennis, tennis, handball and basketball.

The Project Consultant, Sir Itiako Ikpokpo, during a meeting with newsmen at the weekend also stated that the event will only be open to athletes aged 25 and below for this edition.

He added that the organising committee has set up measures to fish out any state or athlete that attempt to flout the stipulated age grade of the competition aimedat reviving the impressive sports fortunes of the region note for producing quality athletes for the country.

“We do not want to reveal the strategies to get age cheats but we will be ready for them,” Ikpokpo said. Meanwhile, The Main Organising Committee (MOC) of the festival will be inaugurated on Friday at the headquarters of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) in Port Harcourt.

Please follow and like us:
error
fb-share-icon
Tweet
fb-share-icon

Read Previous

18 Killed In New Delhi Station Crush
Read Next

Chelle Back In Abuja, Set To Meet NFF
Share
Copy Link
×