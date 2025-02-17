3,000 Athletes To Converge In Uyo For Niger Delta Sports Festival

Share

A total of 3,000 athletes are expected to be on parade from nine states as the maiden edition of the Nigeria Delta Sports is expected to take centre stage in Uyo Akwa Ibom State. It is held between April 1 and 9.

The athletes are expected to compete in 17 sports disciplines which include athletics, boxing, wrestling, swimming, canoeing, chess, table tennis, tennis, handball and basketball.

The Project Consultant, Sir Itiako Ikpokpo, during a meeting with newsmen at the weekend also stated that the event will only be open to athletes aged 25 and below for this edition.

He added that the organising committee has set up measures to fish out any state or athlete that attempt to flout the stipulated age grade of the competition aimedat reviving the impressive sports fortunes of the region note for producing quality athletes for the country.

“We do not want to reveal the strategies to get age cheats but we will be ready for them,” Ikpokpo said. Meanwhile, The Main Organising Committee (MOC) of the festival will be inaugurated on Friday at the headquarters of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) in Port Harcourt.

