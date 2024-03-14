300 Youths In Adamawa Empowered With POS Machines, Funds

A philanthropist, politician and business tycoon, Alhaji Hamisu Idris Medugu has empowered 300 Youths of Adamawa State with Point of Sale (POS) Machines and start-up capital to engage in the business of POS aimed at remaining self-reliant.

Alhaji Hamisu Idris Medugu explained that the gesture is part of his personal contribution to assist the Youths to cushion the economic hardship bedevilling the nation currently,

The ceremony which took place in Mibi by his Hamisu Idris Medugu foundation said 300 youths from five LGAs comprised of Mubi North, Mubi South, Michika, Madagali, and Maiha LGAs which were mostly devastated by insurgency during the peak of the insurgency in these areas were given POS machine each in order to address the challenges of the economic downturns Nigeria is currently going through.

The 300 youths who received the POS machines were drawn from the five Local Government areas LGAs of Adamawa Northern Senatorial District which were devastated by the Boko Haram insurgency making their current economic situations worse than other parts of the country.

He said the situation in the Northern Senatorial Zone seemed worse and called for attention from spirited individuals, organizations, Banks, cooperate organizations, and Federal and state government

Idris called on the beneficiaries to be prudent and diligent in their endeavours to grow well in the business because the essence is to make sure they overcome the scourge of poverty to live a conducive life.

While presenting the POS machine to the beneficiaries, the Managing Director of the Foundation, Jubrilla Bala, emphasized the need for hard work as the only remedy in fighting overwhelming poverty to become financially independent.

The country is going through serious economic hardship and it will only take the intervention of God and people with innovative and entrepreneurial skills and mindsets to be able to rescue the country out of the current economic quagmires the country is undergoing, he lamented.

He cautioned them not to sell the POS machine but to make use of the opportunity provided to brighten their future and also better the lives of others, especially the less privileged in the state and nation at large.

One of the beneficiaries, Mallam Musa Kante who spoke expressed his profound gratitude to Medugu Foundation for the gesture adding that it will go a long way to bring them out of poverty and increase labour and employment in the areas.

He said that since the onslaughts of the Boko Haram insurgency in the area, it is still struggling to recover from the devastation caused by the insurgency which has rendered the area backwards in all aspects of endeavours.