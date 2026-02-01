300 US-Sponsored Exchange Alumni Converge On Abuja

The Abuja Chapter of the United States Government Exchange Alumni Association of Nigeria (USGEAAN) convened a major alumni Meet & Greet, bringing together about 300 U.S. government-sponsored exchange alumni resident in the Federal Capital Territory at the weekend.

The semi-formal, cocktailstyle event, held at the National Assembly Library, served as a platform for networking, knowledgesharing, and renewed engagement among alumni from diverse professional backgrounds.

Speaking at the event, a representative of the U.S. Embassy, Raisa Dukas, highlighted the role of exchange alumni in strengthening democratic institutions and deepening people-to-people ties between Nigeria and the United States.

She announced the launch of Freedom 250, a year-long initiative that calls on partners and allies to showcase the enduring U.S. values of courage, generosity and innovation, marking the 250th anniversary of the United States.

Also speaking, the President of the United States Government Exchange Alumni Association of Nigeria (USGEAAN), Dr Nosayaba Tukura, emphasised the importance of coordinated alumni action in translating exchange experiences into measurable national impact.

Represented at the event by the General Secretary of the Association, Mr Olalekan Adeeko, she underscored the strategic direction of the national body in harnessing the strength of the alumni network.

“Our strength as an association lies not in the size of our network, but in how we harness its collective expertise for national development.

“Across Nigeria, USGEAAN alumni are applying the skills gained through U.S. exchange programmes to strengthen institutions, expand civic participation, and drive community-level impact.

“We aim to align this energy, provide clear direction, and ensure chapters function as effective platforms for leadership and service,” she said.