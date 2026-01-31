The Abuja Chapter of the United States Government Exchange Alumni Association of Nigeria (USGEAAN) convened a major alumni Meet & Greet, bringing together about 300 U.S. government-sponsored exchange alumni resident in the Federal Capital Territory.

The semi-formal, cocktail-style event, held at the National Assembly Library, served as a platform for networking, knowledge-sharing, and renewed engagement among alumni from diverse professional backgrounds.

Speaking at the event, a representative of the U.S. Embassy, Raisa Dukas, highlighted the role of exchange alumni in strengthening democratic institutions and deepening people-to-people ties between Nigeria and the United States.

She announced the launch of Freedom 250, a year-long initiative that calls on partners and allies to showcase the enduring U.S. values of courage, generosity and innovation, marking the 250th anniversary of the United States.

Also speaking, the President of the United States Government Exchange Alumni Association of Nigeria (USGEAAN), Dr Nosayaba Tukura, emphasised the importance of coordinated alumni action in translating exchange experiences into measurable national impact.

Represented at the event by the General Secretary of the Association, Mr Olalekan Adeeko, she underscored the strategic direction of the national body in harnessing the strength of the alumni network.

“Our strength as an association lies not in the size of our network, but in how we harness its collective expertise for national development.

“Across Nigeria, USGEAAN alumni are applying the skills gained through U.S. exchange programmes to strengthen institutions, expand civic participation, and drive community-level impact.

“We aim to align this energy, provide clear direction, and ensure chapters function as effective platforms for leadership and service,” she said.

The high point of the event featured Rep. Akin Rotimi, USGEAAN Abuja Chapter Coordinator and alumnus of the flagship International Visitors Leadership Programme (IVLP), who presented the Chapter’s 2026 Work Plan, highlighting strategic priorities including administrative strengthening, enhanced collaboration and networking, scaling community impact within Abuja, and supporting the implementation of national-level initiatives of the Association.

“Being in Abuja, at the heart of Nigeria’s political and civic life, gives our Chapter a unique responsibility and opportunity. Our goal is to build a connected, dynamic community of alumni who turn their experience into meaningful action, mentoring, leading, and innovating across society.

“We call on all alumni to join us in cultivating this network of change-makers, advancing democratic governance, civic responsibility, and public service throughout the country,” Rep. Rotimi said.

The gathering was attended by distinguished guests from within the network, including Rep. Gaza Jonathan Gbefwi (SDP, Nasarawa), 2016 IVLP Alumnus, and Rep. Jesse Okey-Joe Onuakalusi (APC, Lagos) — Chairman, Nigeria–United States Parliamentary Friendship Group.