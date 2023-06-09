300 Orphans Trapped In Sudan’s War Zone Rescued

Nearly 300 orphans caught in the crossfire in Sudan’s capital have been rescued in a daring and dangerous evacuation by humanitarian workers. The evacuations were carried out following the deaths of 67 children at the Mygoma orphanage in Khartoum.

They died of starvation, dehydration and infections as fighting prevented staff from reaching the orphanage, reports the BBC. Khartoum has been hit by daily air strikes and heavy clashes between rival forces since April 15.

In a risky operation, 297 children – about 200 of them below the age of two years – were taken by road to the relative safety of Wad Madani, in the south of Sudan.