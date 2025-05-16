300 Nasarawa Contingents Set For NSF

Share

No fewer than 300 contingents from Nasarawa State are set to participate in the 22nd National Sports Festival, scheduled to take place in Abeokuta, Ogun State, beginning May 16.

The delegation comprises 160 athletes, 36 coaches, 8 referees, 18 secretaries, 5 medical personnel, 6 armed security officers, and 6 unarmed security agents.

The athletes will compete in 18 sports disciplines, including Boxing, Weightlifting, Women’s Hockey, Golf, Wrestling, Taekwondo, Judo, Karate, Athletics, Scrabble, Chess, Darts, Trado-Sports (Dambe, Kokowa, and Abula), Tennis, Table Tennis, Women’s Volleyball, Cycling, and Kung Fu.

Nasarawa State Commissioner for Youths and Sports Development, Yakubu Kwanta, disclosed this during a news briefing in Lafia on Friday.

He expressed confidence that the state contingent would deliver a strong performance.

“I have no doubt in my mind that all our athletes are physically and mentally prepared to pursue athletic excellence in Abeokuta,” Kwanta said.

