300 MMscfd ANOH Gas Project Achieves First Gas – Seplat

Seplat Energy Plc, a leading Nigerian independent energy company listed on both the Nigerian Exchange Limited and London Stock Exchange, has announced that the 300 MMscfd ANOH gas project has achieved first gas.

This was contained in a statement on Tuesday by Manager, Corporate Communications, External Affairs & Social Performance, Seplat Energy Plc, Mr. Stanley Opara.

The statement explained that following the completion of the 11 km Indorama gas export pipeline and receipt of regulatory approval from the Nigerian Upstream Petroleum Regulatory Commission (NUPRC) on Friday, 16th January 2026, ANOH Gas Processing Company (AGPC) commenced gas supply to Indorama under a firm and interruptible offtake Gas Sales Agreements (GSAs).

It added that to enable the flow of gas, the four upstream wells, which had been on standby since November 2025, were brought online.

“Since first gas, wet gas production has been stabilizing, delivering 40–52 MMscfd of processed gas directly from the ANOH gas plant to the Indorama Petrochemical Plant. Condensate production has reached 2.0–2.5 kboepd and is expected to increase with gas production as the plant ramps up to design capacity.

“In addition, preparations are underway to initiate sales of processed gas to the Nigeria LNG (NLNG) with an offtake agreement structured on an interruptible basis and will support the gas plant to further scale production towards full design capacity of 300 MMscfd. Meanwhile, the construction of the OB3 pipeline export route by Nigerian Gas Infrastructure Company (NGIC), originally designated as the primary channel for ANOH gas supply to the domestic market, has resumed, and a revised completion date will be communicated in due course.

“The ANOH gas plant was developed by AGPC, an incorporated joint venture between Seplat Energy and NGIC. The integrated plant consists of two 150 MMscfd gas processing units, Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) recovery units, condensate stabilization units, a 16 MW power plant, and other supporting facilities, and has been built to operate with zero routine flares,” it said.

The statement further said that across the unitised field of OML 53 and OML 21, the ANOH gas plant unlocks an estimated 4.6 Tcf condensate-rich gas resource base.

It added that Seplat’s working interest 2P reserves in the unitised field, as booked at year-end 2024, stood at 0.8 Tcf. Seplat will derive value from two distinct income streams: wet gas sales from OML 53 to the ANOH gas plant, and dividends from its 50% equity ownership in AGPC.

According to it, the LPG produced from ANOH, combined with the LPG production at Sapele and the Bonny River Terminal (BRT), will make Seplat a leading supplier of clean cooking fuel to the domestic market. In addition, the ANOH gas plant will process the flared gas from the Ohaji field, enabling Seplat to achieve its onshore End of Routine Flaring programme, a key commercial and sustainability initiative for the company.

The statement also said that the ANOH gas plant has been developed without a single recordable Lost Time Incident (LTI) across 17.5 million man-hours, a testament to the focus of the whole team on safe and secure operations.

The Chief Executive Officer of Seplat Energy, Roger Brown, commenting on the feat, said:

“ANOH is the first of the seven critical gas development projects identified by the Federal Government of Nigeria to commence operations. It is an important strategic project for Seplat, our partner NGIC, and Nigeria as a whole. It has taken a significant amount of commitment and hard work to complete the project in a part of the onshore Niger Delta with limited gas pipeline infrastructure, and we are extremely proud of this achievement. This is our third major gas processing facility onshore and increases our Joint Venture gross gas processing capacity onshore to over 850 MMscfd.

“ANOH will provide material income streams for Seplat, reduce our carbon intensity, and contribute significantly to the 2030 production target of 200 kboepd, set at our recent CMD. It will also increase energy access for Nigerians in terms of both power and clean cooking fuel for the local communities, while advancing delivery of our mission to support economic prosperity in Nigeria.”