300 Makoko Pupils, Residents Get Free Genotype Screening As Dufil Prima Foods, Sickle Cell Foundation Drive Awareness

Dufil Prima Foods Plc, makers of Indomie Instant Noodles, has joined forces with the Sickle Cell Foundation Nigeria (SCFN) to provide free genotype screening for over 300 pupils and residents of Makoko in Lagos.

Both organisations also provided a transformative health intervention project in Makoko, one of Lagos’ most underserved riverine communities. The Makoko Health Intervention Project is a multi-pronged effort designed to break the cycle of ignorance around Sickle Cell Disease (SCD) in vulnerable populations.

Through a combination of grassroots education, medical screening, and long-term care linkages, the initiative seeks to empower residents with the knowledge and tools they need to confront one of Nigeria’s most prevalent genetic health conditions.

Dufil Prima Foods Group Corporate Communications and Events Manager Temitope Ashiwaju said: “This initiative is about breaking the cycle of ignorance by raising awareness and improving access to care for people living with sickle cell disease in Makoko. “As a brand deeply rooted in Nigerian communities, Dufil Prima Foods is proud to support efforts that deliver real, lasting impact where it’s needed most.”