300 Households Displaced As Storm Kills 6, Injures 30 In Taraba

Severe windstorm in Garba-Chede, a town in Bali Local Council of Taraba State, has claimed no fewer than six lives, leaving 30 others wound-ed.

Following the tragedy, the management of the North East Development Commission (NEDC) an-nounced plans to rehabil-itate more than 300 dis-placed households.

A resident, Mr. Abuba-kar Dodo, whose house was destroyed, told news-men that the effects of the windstorm was very dev-astating, and that this is the worst occurrence to have been recorded in recent years in the area.

Dodo said schools, mosques, churches and shops were destroyed, along with foodstuffs worth millions of naira.

The Chief of Gar-ba-Chede, Kaigama Maigandi urged Gover-nor Agbu Kefas to assist victims in repairing their houses and places of busi-ness destroyed by the storm.

The Deputy Director of Relief and Mediation at NEDC, Mr. Batulu Isa, during an assessment visit by the commission officials to the affected community, assured residents that the commission would act swiftly to provide them with relief, including food items, non-food essentials and building materials.

She emphasised that the visit was meant to as-sess the extent of the damage and report back to the commission for urgent in-tervention.

“We have been delegat-ed by NEDC to assess the level of damage caused by the windstorm in this com-munity,” Isa said, adding “We have taken the neces-sary data and will report back for immediate action.

“The commission, under the leadership of Managing Director and Chief Execu-tive Officer, Mohammed Alkali, is deeply concerned about the situation.”

