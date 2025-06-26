$300 Helicopter Levy: Expert Seeks Operators’ Compliance

A former Director of Air Transport Management in the Federal Ministry of Aviation and Aerospace Development, Hassan Tai Ejibunu, has called on oil companies engaging in offshore operations and other players who rely heavily on helicopter transport for personnel and equipment to comply with the $300 regulatory enforcement regime approved by the Federal Government.

He explained that the introduction of the $300 levy by the Federal Government was part of the targeted contribution toward the maintenance, modernisation, and expansion of Nigeria’s air navigation infrastructure, which is now a backbone of both civilian and military aviation.

He stated this against the background of the regulatory enforcement of helicopter landing levy by the Nigerian Airspace Management Agency (NAMA) and the Federal Ministry of Aviation and Aerospace Development, which sparked a huge debate among stakeholders in the oil and gas sector in recent weeks.

Though critics have argued that the levy, which is to be paid on a pay-as-you-use- basis by oil companies operating offshore, constitutes an undue financial burden, Ejibunu, however, noted that such perspective overlooks the broader national interest and the critical role played by NAMA in safeguarding the country’s skies, as well as the high cost of such critical aviation infrastructure.

He said: “The levy, which is on a pay-as-you-use basis, is unavoidable and only charged for the use of Nigerian Airspace and NAMA Air navigational services.”

“NAMA’s infrastructure supports not only commercial flights but also helicopter operations to offshore platforms, military surveillance, and increasingly, the regulation of unmanned aerial vehicles (drones) in our airspace.”