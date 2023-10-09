300 Ekiti Indigenes Benefit N7m Empowerment Program In Odo Ayedun

No fewer than 300 indigenes and residents in Odo Ayedun Ekiti, Ikole Local government area of Ekiti state on Sunday benefitted empowerment program worth N7m.

The programme was organized by Jide Akinyemi Foundation to alleviate the sufferings of economic hardship and put smiles on the faces of his people.

The founder of the program while speaking with a journalist at the event declared that the empowerment was organized to make a meaningful impact on the people and to complement the efforts of the State Governor, Biodun Oyebanji on poverty reduction for the benefit of the people in the state, he explained that the programme which kicks started in his community, Odo Ayedun is in continuum with the assurance that it would be taken across the state.

The founder, Jide Akinyemi, a military officer based in the United States of America, USA who was represented by Oluyemi Oluropo Adeolu said he was aware of everything that was going on in Nigeria, and felt he didn’t need to be around before he could make an impact on peoples life to complement the good efforts of governor Oyebanji on human face programs.

“ The program focuses on empowerment for the less privileged such as widows, farmers, and indigents, it involves giving out cash gifts, weed removal for the farmers, and cooking gas cylinders for the widows and women. Beneficiaries would also take away food items like Indomie. Jide Akinyemi also fixed the solar system in some areas of the community including roads to the king’s palace.

“We spent about N 7m for the empowerment program. Even if it’s not going to be enough, it will take at least a little care of the indigents and it’s going to be a continuous thing, by December we are still coming back to look at another area where we can have input again to try our best.

We have only started from his community, Odo Ayedun, the empowerment will be taken across the state. The program has no political undertone, it’s just borne of the interest and patriotism of the founder, He is aware of the good thing that Governor Oyebanji is doing in Ekiti and decided to contribute his own quota.

He said in the United States of America, it’s not only the government that is doing everything, people also make their contributions and philanthropic gestures, so, this is what he has decided to replicate in his country”.

In his response, the monarch of the community, His Royal Majesty Oba Evangelist Dr, Solomon Ajibade, Owa of Odo Ayedun Ekiti described the empowerment as ‘ God’s own project’.

“It was one of my sons who established the project to help the widows, elders, and the youths. It’s going to be a continuous one, the organizer is Jide Akinyemi, I admire him because he’s a very trustworthy child, he has been doing a lot of great things in the community”.

The monarch seized the opportunity to call on the government and relevant stakeholders to assist the community in overcoming some challenges that bothered road congestion and youth unemployment.

“For about two months now, there have been a lot of trailers on the road, some fell down, and it has been a lot of challenge to us here, there is a very bad spot down there around Ayebode what we really need there is to have bridge not covet, the government should help us to construct a bridge at that area to solve the problem for people to enjoy the community’s access road also some of our youths are not gainfully employed, we want the government to help us in that regard to employ those youths. In Ekiti state, Odo Ayedun is one of the most well-planned communities with well-planned houses, if they can help us access those roads, we will be very much grateful”.

A beneficiary, Chief Mrs Cecilia Modupe Fabunmi who spoke on behalf of the beneficiaries appreciated the foundation on the gestures with prayers for the progress and upliftment of the founders.