300 Edo Star Teachers Pick Holes In Teachers’ Recruitment Exercise, Congratulate Okpebholo

Not fewer than 300 Edo Star teachers that were not shortlisted at the last teachers recruitment exercise in Edo State by the immediate past administration of Mr Godwin Obaseki have faulted the recent exercise, describing it as compromised.

The teachers in their large number from across the 18 Local Government Areas of the state in a solidarity and congratulatory march to the newly sworn-in governor, Senator Monday Okpebholo and his Deputy, Hon Dennis Idahosa urged him to look into their case as many of them are more qualified than those recruited and have been working in public schools for the past ten years .

Recall that the immediate past administration of Mr Godwin Obaseki hired 5,500 teachers some months ago.

The Executive Chairman of Edo SUBEB, Ozavize Salami, while briefing journalists in August, said the recruitment was to fill teachers gaps and boost teaching and learning in schools.

However, Oseh Joy, who was an Edo Star teacher and participated in the exercise said the recruitment was highly compromised and those who have highly placed people were shortlisted.

“The recruitment exercise was compromised. We congratulate the Executive Governor of Edo state on his election and swearing-in.

We are all here to plead with our new Governor to look into our case,we have been working diligently, coming to school, many according to them are disqualified over issues that we don’t understand, some, they said, KPI, some the say Computer-Base Test (CBT)

But the fact is that they replaced a lot of us with freshers that did not do the training, nor have the idea.

“They just brought people from different places to replace many of us that don’t have anybody to help them.

Someone told me that she did not do the Computer Base test , but she was shortlisted.

Efosa Anne Destiny said, “We, Edo Star teachers,who were not shortlisted are here in solidarity to our Governor.

During the three years Edo Star programme,they promised us that they are going to permanent us, but after the programme, they brought in freshers and those of us that have been working, they said age is the barrier ,as they tag the age limit to 35 years.

Others who passed the Computer- Base assessment were not taken. We are pleading sir, I don’t want to go back home . I don’t want to go back looking for job. Some us have been teaching for the past ten years,others for the past fifteen years in public schools.

Many of us did voluntary teaching, but when it comes to permanence,we were asked to go home.” She pleaded.

Ejedenawe Joseph said ,some of them that had no teaching qualifications had gone back to school to acquire teaching certificates with the hope that they will be fully engaged by the state government after the Edo Star exercise, he said.

“We come to congratulate our Governor, we have been working, many of us have been trained, those without education background went back to school to do Diploma in Education.

“We are over 300 that were not given appointment letters by the Edo State government. They are saying age, others they say CB assessment. Meanwhile, many here scored above 70/100 , we have been trained by the Edo State Government.

“We don’t know the criteria for their assessment. We want the Governor to look into our case,” he concluded.

