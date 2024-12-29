300 Benefit As Remi Tinubu Supports PLWD In Lagos 

Share

It was a day filled with laughter, tears of joy and gratitude, as the Kehinde Oshilaja Foundation hosted its annual Christmas celebration for people living with disabilities (PLWDs) in Lagos State.

The event, which took place at the weekend, brought together over 300 PLWDs from across the state who were treated to a day of fun, and food, with different types of gifts.

According to Comrade Kehinde Oshilaja, convener and coordinator of the foundation, the event was made possible through the generous support of the First Lady, Senator Oluremi Tinubu, and other well-meaning individuals and churches.

Beneficiaries were full of praise for donors who made the gits available, including the First Lady, Mrs Olufemi Tinubu and other well-meaning Nigerians.

In his remarks, Oshilaja said this year’s theme: “For the Betterment of Nigeria” reflects the Foundation’s commitment to making a positive impact in the lives of PLWDs and promoting a more inclusive society,” Oshilaja said.

The event featured a sermon by the Archbishop of Lagos, Reverend Olawale Martins, who commended the foundation’s compassion and kindness towards PLWDs. Reverend Martins encouraged other Nigerians to emulate the foundation’s philanthropic efforts and appealed to the government to provide more support for PLWDs.

In his remarks, Oshilaja appealed to the Federal Government to reduce the cost of petrol and provide other incentives to support PLWDs. He also expressed gratitude to the foundation’s partners, including several churches in Lagos, for their support.

Oshilaja also revealed that other Churches in Lagos, including Holy Cross Cathedral, Saint Dominic, Redeemed Christian Church, Good Shepherd Parish, Saint Jude’s Anglican Cathedral Church, Ona Igbala Church of the Lord Aladura Okobaba, United African Methodist Church Eleja Headquarters Oke Arin, Idapo Mimo Aladura Church Lagos Mainland, and United African Methodist Church Eleja Apapa Road Lagos Mainland were among the partners.

The foundation’s efforts have made significant impacts on the lives of PLWDs, promoting a sense of belonging and inclusivity.

As the event came to a close, the PLWDs expressed their gratitude to the foundation and its partners for bringing joy and happiness into their lives.

The Kehinde Oshilaja Foundation remains committed to its mission of promoting the welfare and well-being of PLWDs, and its annual Christmas celebration has become a highlight of the year for many in the community.

