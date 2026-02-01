More than 500 guests at the third edition of African Content Creators Summit observed a standing ovation to celebrate one of Nigeria’s Legeandary actress, Omotola Jalade Ekeinde.

The standing ovation was in respect for the 30 years and counting which Omotola Jalade has been active in the movie industry.

The organisers of the African Content Creators Summit seized the opportunity to present a cake to the actress who was touched by the gesture.

Omotola was one of the panellists signed to share her growth in the industry to inspire young Content creators and intending content creator who made up majority of the guests at the event.

In response to the gesture, the actress thanked the organisers, and then prayed for the creators that God should connect them to great personalities who would help move their content to greater heights.

She encouraged the guests and young creators to keep fighting for their dream. “I prophesy that God will keep connecting you to that perfect partner that will help move your work to greater heights,” she said

The Nollywood actress will be celebrating her 48th birthday on February 7th 2026 Also this year 2026, Omotola Jalade Ekeinde will also be celebrating 30 years of being in the Nigerian movie industry as well as 30 years wedding anniversary.