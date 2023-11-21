30-Year-Old Dewan Emerge New Plateau Speaker As Rt. Hon. Moses Sule Resigned Tuesday

30-year-old, Rt. Hon. Gabriel Dewan of the Young People’s Party (YPP) and member representing Pankshin North State Constituency of Plateau State has on Tuesday emerged as the Speaker of the State Assembly following the resignation of the former Speaker, Rt. Hon. Moses Sule, member representing Mikang Constituency

Former Speaker Rt. Hon. Sule who resigned alongside his Deputy Speaker Hon. Gwottson Dalyop Fom while speaking to journalists said his resignation is a personal decision for the sake of the state.

“Resignation is also part of good leadership, because leadership is not all about you, is about the people, as leaders we need to make sacrifices so that things will work for the people of the State, this resignation is born out of patriotism for the plateau to move forward. And nobody forced me to resign, I did so for the growth, progress and stability of the State.

Meanwhile the New Speaker of the Plateau House of Assembly Rt. Hon. Gabriel Dewan while speaking to Journalists after his election pledged to provide purposeful and focused leadership in the House of Assembly.

Dewan assured that he would use his office and reunite Plateau citizens over the lingering political turmoil in the state.

He thanked his colleagues for trusting him with leadership even as a Minority and the Youngest in the House of Assembly.

A Peoples Democratic Party PDP Member representing Riyom Constituency Hon Timothy Dantong was also elected as the Deputy Speaker of the House of Assembly.

The emergence of both the Speaker and his Deputy took place during the Tuesday plenary held at the temporary chambers old Government House, due to the undergoing renovations at the Assembly Complex.

New Telegraph reports that the Plateau state House of Assembly has 24 members, with PDP having 16, seven are of the All Progressive Congress (APC) and one member is of the Young Progressive Party YPP, who is now the Speaker.

However Many view the resignation of the Speaker and Deputy Speaker as a result of the Appeal Court judgement which recently declared sacked Governor Barr. Caleb Mutfwang, National Assembly Members and House of Assembly Members elected under the Peoples Democratic Party.