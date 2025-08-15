30 Women Journalists Trained In AI, Mental Health

Thirty female journalists in Bauchi State have received specialized training on protecting their mental health, in a bid to address the growing emotional and psychological challenges faced by women in the media industry.

They were also trained on the use of artificial intelligence (AI) in news reporting, aimed at boosting digital skills and promoting gender inclusion in the media sector. The one-day workshop, organized by the Bauchi State chapter of the Nigeria Association of Women Journalists (NAWOJ) in collaboration with mental health professionals and computer scientists, brought together reporters, broadcasters, and editors from various media houses across the state.

Participants learned practical strategies for managing stress, trauma, and burnoutparticularly in the context of covering sensitive stories such as gender-based violence, conflict, and humanitarian crises. Participants were also introduced to AI-powered tools for fact-checking, transcription, data analysis, audience engagement, and content translation.