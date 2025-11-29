30% Value Addition On Raw Materials, Critical To Nigeria’s Economy – Minister

The Minister of Innovation, Science and Technology, Dr Kingsley Udeh, has said that the push to have a law mandating 30 per cent value addition to raw materials before export overseas is mandatory and critical for the Nigerian economy, because it would move the country from being import dependent to being export capable, thereby expanding the economy.

Udeh, who spoke at a media briefing on the side- lines of the National Advocacy and Sensitisation Conference, on the 30 per cent Value-Addition Bill, said the push for the critical legislation was meant to create a legal framework to enforce a minimum local processing threshold for Nigeria’s raw materials.

According to him, the bill, which has already been passed by the National Assembly and awaits presidential assent, is designed to transform Nigeria from an exporter of raw commodities into a self-reliant industrial processing hub. “I can mention that Nigeria is, even at the moment, an import-dependent economy.

“And that, of course, leads to capital flight. It leads to spending our foreign currency reserves. “It also leads to a flight of jobs. The raw materials or natural resources require that we should just add some value.

“Of course, in adding value to that, it also increases in market value. “And before we can even add that value, as I said earlier, we would have to have infrastructure and other things, jobs would have to be involved in moving the raw materials to have particular value.

“So, what it means to Nigeria in terms of economy is that we would move from being import-dependent to being export-capable.

“It leads to import substitution. “It will also, of course, increase our general GDP, lead to a balance of trade, and this bleeding that has been going on, by just pushing our raw materials away from our country, will stop,” he said.

The minister, who cited the example, the cocoa industry in Nigeria, said that for many decades, Nigeria has been exporting cocoa beans to the international market and then buying them back as chocolate, as beetroot or other finished products at exorbitant prices.