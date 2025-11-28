30% Value Addition On Raw Material, Critical To Economy – Minister

The Minister of Innovation, Science and Technology, Dr Kingsley Udeh, has said that the push to have a law making thirty per cent (30%) value addition to raw materials before export overseas is mandatory is critical for the Nigerian economy, because it would move the country from being import dependent to being export capable, thereby expanding the economy.

Udeh, who spoke at a media briefing on he sidelines of the National Advocacy and Sensitisation Conference, on the 30 per cent Value-Addition Bill, said the push for the critical legislation was meant to create a legal framework to enforce a minimum local processing threshold for Nigeria’s raw materials.

According to him, the bill, which has already been passed by the National Assembly and awaits presidential assent, is designed to transform Nigeria from an exporter of raw commodities into a self-reliant industrial processing hub.

“I can mention that Nigeria is even at the moment, an import-dependent economy. And that, of course, leads to capital flight. It leads to spending our foreign currency reserves.

It also leads to a flight of jobs. The raw materials or natural resources require that we should just add some value. Of course, in adding value to that, it also increases in market value.

“And before we can even add that value, as I said earlier, we would have to have infrastructure and other things, jobs would have to be involved in moving the raw materials to having particular value.

“So what it means to Nigeria in terms of economy is that we would move from being import dependent to being export capable. It leads to import substitution.

” It will also, of course, increase our general GDP, lead to a balance of trade, and this bleeding that has been going on, by just pushing our raw materials away from our country, will stop,” he said.

The minister who cited the example, the cocoa industry in Nigeria, said that for many decades, Nigeria has been exporting cocoa beans to the international market and then buying it back as chocolate, as beetroot or other finished products at exorbitant prices.

“We pay far more for the things we have in our country that we have just exported without adding value. So really it’s not just about me, but for the entirety of Nigeria, it’s one of the most significant moves towards industrialisation of Nigeria, towards import substitution, and of course enhancing our production capacity, ” he said.

On the fears of critics and stakeholders that the new legislation will scare away foreign investors and contravene free trade agreements, the minister said that it would rather be “an incentive to expand our market and our economy,” because it would give confidence to investors that we have a law that enables and encourages the value addition across all products and across all our materials.

“These investors would want to come and invest in supporting infrastructure, supporting services, and would also want to invest in value addition itself.

So, for example, investors that have been exporting from Nigeria, something as coal or steel ore. But with this law, they will know that they’ll have to be here to set up businesses that will be involved in adding value to the coal, adding value to the steel. And as they do that, they make money, and then of course they can export the raw material, having added at least 30% value in Nigeria.

So it increases the market for them. It increases the market for investors. So we’re not saying that we wouldn’t export our raw materials.

We’re only saying that we’re going to add value, at least 30%.

“So in fact, what it means is that whatever is going out from Nigeria has value. So it’s even in the interest of other countries and investors that this happens,” he said.