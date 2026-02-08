30 Killed In Road Crash As Gov Yusuf Orders Quick Medical Intervention

Not fewer than 30 passengers were reportedly killed in a road accident involving a trailer, as Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf ordered immediate medical intervention for survivors of the fatal crash.

According to reports, the accident involved a trailer heading towards Gujungu, which allegedly crashed due to reckless driving, leading to the death of over 30 persons, while many others sustained serious injuries.

Governor Yusuf expressed deep sympathy and condolences to the families of those who lost their lives in the tragic road accident that occurred early Sunday morning at Kwanar Barde in Gezawa Local Government Area of the state.

This was contained in a statement signed by the governor’s spokesperson, Sunusi Bature Dawakin Tofa, on Sunday.

The governor described the incident as heartbreaking and a great loss, not only to the affected families but to the entire people of Kano State.

Governor Yusuf prayed for the repose of the souls of the deceased and asked Allah to grant their families the strength to bear the painful loss.

He also prayed for the speedy recovery of those currently receiving treatment in various hospitals across the state.

The governor directed the Kano State Ministry of Health to ensure that all victims of the accident admitted to hospitals receive free and adequate medical care without delay.

He further directed the Office of the Special Adviser on Humanitarian Affairs to immediately assess the casualties and come up with measures to support the families of the victims.

Governor Yusuf also cautioned motorists, particularly drivers of heavy-duty vehicles, to avoid reckless driving and strictly adhere to traffic regulations in order to prevent similar tragedies in the future.