30 Killed In Crowd Crush At India’s Kumbh Mela Festival

At least 30 people have been killed in a crush at the world’s largest religious gathering, the Hindu festival, Kumbh Mela in northern India, officials said.

The incident took place early yesterday when devotees on the riverbanks in the city of Prayagraj were trampled by other pilgrims rushing to take part in a sacred day of ritual bathing. Another 60 people were injured, police said.

It took most of the day for official casualty figures to emerge, prompting opposition leaders to accuse authorities of a lack of transparency. Prime Minister Narendra Modi offered condolences to those who lost loved ones.

Many pilgrims are still seeking news of relatives and friends, reports the BBC. Police said 90 injured people had been taken to hospitals.

“Unfortunately, 30 of those devotees have died,” senior police officer Vaibhav Krishna told a news conference yesterday evening. He said 25 of the dead had been identified.

